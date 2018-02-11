Muslims will not give up Babri Masjid, says AIMPLB

Hyderabad: The AIMPLB, the apex body of the Indian Muslims, on Sunday declared that Muslims will not give up Babri Masjid and that struggle for its reconstruction will continue.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) reiterated its stand in 'Hyderabad Declaration' passed on the third and final day of its 26th plenary here.

"Babri Masjid is an essential part of faith in Islam and Muslims can never abdicate the Masjid nor they can exchange land for Masjid or gift the Masjid land. Babri Masjid is a Masjid and it shall remain a Masjid till eternity," said a statement released by the board.

This assumed significance as an executive member of the board, Maulana Salman Hussaini Nadvi had mooted a formula after meeting Hindu leader Sri Sri Ravishankar on Friday that the land on which Babri Masjid stood till December 6, 1992, be given for building Ram temple. He suggested that an alternate land be allocated for construction of a mosque and an Islamic university. Facing flak from board members for his controversial formula against the board's stand, Nadvi did not attend the plenary on the second day Saturday and announced his "disassociation" from the board. The board on Sunday accepted his "disassociation" and announced that he is no longer a member. "By demolishing Babri Masjid, it never loses its identity as a masjid. And according to Shariah, it always remains a Masjid," said the statement read out by the board's executive member Kalam Faruqui at a news conference. "Without any doubt, we make it clear that the struggle for the reconstruction of Babri Masjid continues and the appeal in Supreme Court is being fought rigorously with all the resources available at the disposal of the Board. The country's topmost lawyers are appearing on behalf of the Muslims and we believe that the Almighty Allah will make us successful in the Supreme Court," it added.