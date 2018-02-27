Mussoorie: Estranged Kashmiri shopkeepers meet sub-divisional magistrate

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): A group of Kashmiri shopkeepers, who were allegedly asked to leave the town for raising pro-Pakistan slogans, held a meeting with the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

Post the meeting, it was revealed that a communal angle was given to issues between shop owners and tenants due to a 'misunderstanding.'

"There is no such issue. The misunderstanding has been cleared in today's meeting in the presence of representatives of traders associations and Kashmiris. They are living here in harmony and will continue to do so," Mussoorie SDM Minakshi Patwal told ANI.

In June last year, a group of Kashmiri shopkeepers was allegedly asked to leave Mussoorie until February 28, after they raised pro-Pakistan slogans, post an India-Pakistan match. (ANI)