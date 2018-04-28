Must have apps for the summer holidays

New Delhi: The mercury is rising every day and so is the desire to go on a summer vacation. A perfect way to beat the heat is to plan a trip to a cooler place.

Here are a few must have applications that will make your summer trip easy and exciting:

1. Cleartrip

One of the most trusted partners for booking domestic and international flights, Cleartrip, will provide a perfect kick start to your summer vacation travel plans. With their new Cleartrip local feature, you can book exciting and unique experiences in your city or the places you travel.

2. Travelyaari "Making travel easier", Travelyaari is a single platform for all your bus bookings, hotels, tours and adventure activities. It is your perfect travel partner with the objective to make your trip an experience filled with sweet memories. 3. Zoomcar To make your travel more comfortable, rent a car from Zoomcar, a self-drive car rental company providing cars on hours, days, weeks and monthly basis. There is nothing better than having a personal car on your trip this summer. 4. Google Translate Planning to travel abroad this summer? Then don't forget to download Google Translate, offline and real time translation. Download the language you need, and aim the camera at the text you need translated. Boom -- translation complete. 5. Chatbooks Travel calls for pictures and memories. As you upload your favorite photos on Instagram and Facebook from your recent holiday trip consider this: what if you could also have all of your photos in an actual album that you could hold on to forever? Simply sync your Instagram, Facebook or your favorite photos from your camera roll and choose your top picks. Chatbooks then automatically creates a gorgeous photo book for you and your loved ones. 6. Zomato Food is the most essential part of any travel plan and Zomato is the go to app for all your food related queries. With a presence in all major cities and countries, Zomato not only provides information on restaurants but also give you exciting offers, which help you to save money when on a trip. 7. Travkart The platform helps to search for offerings both air and non - air packages to the most allured holiday destinations in the world. It is a unique service provider for smart travel solution to its customers through several unique features and highly convenient tools like live and instant confirmations, customized travel options, among others.