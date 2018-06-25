Muzaffarnagar: 4 people killed in explosion at scrap shop

[India], June 25 (ANI): Four people were killed and three others injured in an explosion at a scrap shop in Muzaffarnagar's Civil Line area on Monday.

The incident took place at around 9 in the morning.

The owner and one person died on the spot, while the other two succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, the exact reason for the explosion is yet to be known.

"EDS, army, anti-explosive teams have reached here from Meerut. The kind of blast and the content is still unknown," said Anant Dev Tiwari, Senior Superintendent of Police.

According to the preliminary information, the owner identified as Nisaar was fidgeting with a hammer and a screw-driver which probably caused the blast. (ANI)