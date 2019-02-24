Muzaffarnagar: Woman allegedly gang-raped, 2 arrested

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): A woman has been allegedly gang-raped by five men in Mansoorpur area of the district.

The 22-year-old victim was going to purchase fertilizers for her farm when she was picked by one of the accused who later allegedly raped her along with his friends in a secluded area.

The woman narrated her ordeal to her relatives who registered a case in this regard.

SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said, "An incident of rape was brought to our notice from Mansurpur area. A case has been registered. Medical examination of the complainant has been conducted. Two accused have been arrested. Some others are absconding and search for them is underway". (ANI)