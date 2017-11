[India], November 11 (ANI): A woman was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The incident took place in Nai Mandi area, when the woman was returning home after buying milk.

The culprits fled the site thereafter.

Meanwhile, police have sent the woman's body for postmortem.

Search is on to nab the culprits. (ANI)