Muzaffarpur accident: Accused father denies son's involvement

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): The father of former Bharatiya Janata Party member Manoj Baitha on Tuesday denied the involvement of his son in the Muzaffarpur hit and run case that took place on February 24.

Narayan Baitha has claimed that the vehicle which barged into the Ahiyapur's government school was driven by their self-employed driver instead of Manoj Baitha.

He said to ANI, "While I was busy working in the fields, our driver took the car without intimating me. I have no idea regarding where did he take the car and for what purpose. We have never asked the driver where he does he takes the car".

Meanwhile, accused Manoj Baitha was suspended from BJP party's membership for six years for his alleged involvement in Muzaffarpur accident. The incident which led to the death of 9 students and injured 24 others has drawn flak from various political leaders. The Congress Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdhary has expressed her concern for the lives of the children with respect to the hit and run case. She told ANI, "A child's life is the most disposable commodity as far as BJP is concerned, whether it is children dying in Gorakhpur or children being mowed down by their leaders, they don't care because children don't vote you see". An FIR had been issued against the accused under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code including culpable homicide on the complaint of family members of deceased. (ANI)