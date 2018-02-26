Muzaffarpur accident: Accused identified, confirms police

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Bihar Police on Monday said that the accused has been identified in connection with the Muzaffarpur accident.

Talking to the media, Bihar DGP PK Thakur said, "The culprit has been identified, we have seized a mobile phone also from inside the car. That(if car belonged to BJP leader) I don't know yet."

Meanwhile, an FIR against the accused has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including culpable homicide on the complaint of family members.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had said the vehicle involved in the Muzaffarpur accident belonged to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) General Secretary. Talking to ANI, Yadav said, "It's unfortunate. We are being told the vehicle belongs to a BJP General Secretary and the driver is absconding and the administration has not been able to arrest him so far. Relatives of the deceased are saying that the vehicle has a BJP board attached to it and people in it were intoxicated." On February 24, nine children were killed and 24 others, majority of the students, were injured when a car rammed into a government school building at Ahiyapur in Muzaffarpur. (ANI)