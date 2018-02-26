Muzaffarpur accident: Sushil Modi assures no leniency to accused

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi, on Monday assured strict action against the main accused in the Muzaffarpur hit-and-run case, in which nine children lost their lives.

Speaking to ANI, Modi said that the government will adopt no leniency, irrespective of the affiliation of the accused.

"No question of saving the person because of relations with Bharatiya Janata Party or Rashtriya Janata Dal. I called Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police yesterday and said strictest action should be taken," Sushil Modi told ANI.

Nine children were killed and 24 others were injured on Saturday when a car rammed into a government school building at Ahiyapur in Muzaffarpur. "Innocent children were killed & there is no bigger crime than this," added Sushil Modi. Earlier on Monday, Bihar police confirmed that the accused driver had been identified. However, they have not yet confirmed if the car belonged to a BJP leader as alleged by the state opposition leader, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meanwhile, acting on the complaint filed by the victims' family members, an FIR against the accused has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)