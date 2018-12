[India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police arrested an individual accused of murdering former Mayor of Muzaffarpur Sameer Kumar earlier this year.

The accused, identified as Govind, was arrested from Patna airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Acting on specific inputs, the police laid a trap and arrested the accused, who is reportedly a sharp-shooter.

The police is interrogating Govind to ascertain the involvement of others accused in the case and their whereabouts. (ANI)