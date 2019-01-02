Muzaffarpur fire: Death toll rises to 10, inquiry ordered

[India], Jan 2 (ANI): The death toll in Muzaffarpur fire incident that took place on Monday has increased to 10 from three.

A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Chaknooran area on Monday afternoon.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by Muzaffarpur district magistrate Mohd. Sohail to ascertain the cause of the fire.

"Bodies of seven people who were feared to be trapped in the fire on Monday have been recovered today. An inquiry has been ordered to find out about the lapses, different types of required approvals for running the factory and its construction plan," the district magistrate said.

Compensation for the deceased's families is yet to be announced. (ANI)