Muzaffarpur shelter case: CBI interrogates DCWC workers

, (ANI): A four-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at District Child Welfare Committee (DCWC) office earlier on Monday to interrogate six workers and officers in relation with the alleged sexual harassment case at the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

Earlier, the CBI got five-day remand of Dilip Verma, chairman of the District Child Welfare Committee (DCWC) and an accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

The CBI got Verma's remand from a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court. The DCWC chief had surrendered before the court on Thursday.

More than 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time in the shelter home which was run by Brajesh Thakur's state-funded NGO. Subsequently, the NGO was blacklisted and the girls were shifted to other shelter homes in Patna and Madhubani. (ANI)