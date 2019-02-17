Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Accused Ashwani files plea demanding probe against Bihar CM

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Ashwani Kumar, an accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, has filed a petition in a local court here demanding probe against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, and Principal Secretary, Social Welfare, Atul Prasad.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Ashwani Kumar for allegedly injecting minor girls with drugs in November last year.

His arrest came after the surrender of Saista Praveen alias Madhu, a close aide of Brajesh Thakur, who is the key accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

Talking to ANI, Ashwani's lawyer Sudhir Ojha said: "Ashwani filed a petition demanding a probe against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, and Principal Secretary, Social Welfare, Atul Prasad." The case which revealed the alleged sexual harassment of 44 girls came to light following an audit report submitted by Mumbai's leading research institute, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). (ANI)