Muzaffarpur Shelter Home demolition begins

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): Process to demolish the shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, where over 30 girls were allegedly sexually abused, started on Thursday under the Magistrate's supervision.

"Adequate labour has been deployed for the purpose. The demolition exercise will take longer. We have to take care of the safety of the nearby buildings as well," informed Magistrate Suresh Kumar Sinha.

Over 30 girls, living in the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home, were sexually abused, according to an audit report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, the FIR for which was filed in May this year.

Main accused Brajesh Thakur is in jail in connection with the incident. The street in which the shelter home is situated is very narrow, because of which large machinery could not be deployed. The residential construction around the shelter home is also very dense. Thus, Municipal Corporation officials said, they decided to deploy manual labour for the demolition exercise. The expenses for the dismantling will be borne by Brajesh Thakur. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sanjay Dubey had on Wednesday informed that the demolition process would begin from today. "A five-member committee has been formed for the demolition. The committee will begin the procedure for demolishing the building from Thursday. No space has been left around the building and there is a dense population around it," Dubey had said on Wednesday. (ANI)