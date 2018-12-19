Muzaffarpur shelter home: ED summons Brajesh Thakur's wife, son

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Asha Thakur, the wife of Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case accused Brajesh Thakur, and their son Rahul Anand, on December 26 and 24, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge-sheet against 21 people at the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Wednesday.

Last week, the CBI had informed the Supreme Court to have prepared as many as 21 charge sheets against the accused in the shelter home rape case. The apex court had ordered the CBI to look into antecedents, connections, and influence of Brajesh Thakur and his NGO- Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti.

Prior to this, the apex court on November 28 had issued an order to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government to hand over all the investigation report against 17 shelter homes of Muzaffarpur and their owners to the CBI. The decision to hand over the case to CBI was taken by the apex court after the state government failed to file a correct FIR in the incident. More than 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time in the shelter home which was run by Brajesh Thakur's state-funded NGO. Subsequently, the NGO was blacklisted and the girls were shifted to other shelter homes in Patna and Madhubani. (ANI)