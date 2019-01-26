Muzaffarpur shelter home: Police file charge sheet against 3 in missing case of 11 women

The police on Friday filed a charge sheet in connection with the missing of 11 women from Brajesh Thakur owned Swadhar Greh here.

The charge sheet has named three people including Madhu, a close associate of Muzaffarpur Shelter Home rape case key accused, Brajesh Thakur.

The cases have been registered under relevant sections of the law. A total of 11 girls and four boys were reported to be missing from the shelter home owned by Thakur.

More than 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time in the shelter home which was run by Thakur's state-funded NGO.

Subsequently, the NGO was blacklisted and the girls were shifted to other shelter homes in Patna and Madhubani. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 16 registered an FIR against the director of Samaj Samiti Boys' Children Home in Bhagalpur and DORD Children Home in Gaya, for allegedly physically and mentally assaulting the inmates. (ANI)