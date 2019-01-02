Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case: Ex-minister Manju Verma's bail plea rejected

[India], Jan 2 (ANI): The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) here on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former Bihar Minister Manju Verma.

Verma is an accused in an Arms Act case in connection with Muzaffarpur Shelter home rape case. She had surrendered before a Begusarai court on November 20 last year.

In November last year, a non-bailable warrant was issued against her after 50 live cartridges were seized from her residence during a raid by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

The Supreme Court on October 31 last year had also rapped the Bihar Police for its failure in arresting the former minister, who came under scrutiny after the disclosure that her husband Chandrashekhar Verma allegedly had links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes. The case pertains to the alleged sexual harassment of 44 girls residing at the state-run shelter home. (ANI)