Muzaffarpur shelter home: SC issues notice to Bihar govt, CBI on media ban

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice seeking a detailed reply from the Bihar government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the ban on media in reporting the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

The Patna High Court had barred the media from reporting the Muzaffarpur shelter home case which was challenged by a journalist before the Supreme Court.

An apex court bench, headed by Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur, during the course of the hearing today, observed that the media should make a balance between the independence of press freedom and media coverage.

The case has been fixed for hearing after two weeks. More than 30 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time in the shelter home. Eleven employees of the shelter home were arrested for harassing a number of girls residing at the facility. Meanwhile, the CBI, on August 11, detained the son of the main accused Brajesh Thakur after questioning him in connection with the matter. The investigative agency had also frozen Brajesh's bank accounts and investigated his properties and bank balance. However, he has rubbished all charges leveled against him by claiming that he was being falsely implicated. (ANI)