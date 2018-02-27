Muzaffarpur tragedy: RJD accuses BJP of shielding Manoj Baitha

[India], Feb. 27 (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for shielding the accused in connection with Muzaffarpur accident in which mowed down nine students.

Accused Manoj Baitha, was suspended from BJP party's membership for six years for his involvement in Muzaffarpur accident.

"Why hasn't Manoj Baitha been arrested yet? News spread that he surrendered before police but we do not know that for sure. Only administration can say if he surrendered, was arrested or fled to Nepal," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told media here.

Yadav also demanded Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi apology and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's response on the issue. "Neither Nitish Kumar nor Sushil Modi have spoken on this or sought an apology yet. The government is trying to brush this under the carpet. Kahan gayi Nitish Ji ki antaraatma? (Where has Nitish's inner conscience gone?," Yadav added. Meanwhile, RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi demanded quick action over Baitha's arrest. "The Government should be ashamed, there is no complete ban on liquor, it is available easily. Until Manoj Baitha is arrested we will not let the house (Bihar Assembly) run," Devi told reporters. Earlier in the day, the opposition parties staged a protest outside Bihar Legislative Assembly in regards to the same case. A number of leaders were also seen holding placards with slogans written against Nitish Kumar government. Baitha is the owner of the SUV that ran over nine children and injured around 20 outside their government school at Dharampur village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Saturday. Soon after the accident, the Opposition started cornering Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP. Tejashwi was the first to allege that the vehicle involved in the Muzaffarpur accident belonged to a BJP General Secretary and the driver was intoxicated. (ANI)