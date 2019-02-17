Muzzafarpur shelter home case: JD (U) dismisses reports on CBI probe against Nitish Kumar

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Janata Dal (United) in Bihar on Sunday said no order has been issued for CBI inquiry into the allegations levelled against state Chief Minister and party president Nitish Kumar by an accused in the Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case.

JD (U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh told ANI, "Special Court has no authority to issue an order for CBI inquiry and no such order has been issued against the Chief Minister. These are mere rumours."

More than 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time in the shelter home which was run by a state-funded NGO.

The case came to light following an audit report submitted by Mumbai's leading research institute, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). Ashwani Kumar, an accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, had filed a petition in a local court here demanding probe against Nitish, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, and Principal Secretary, Social Welfare, Atul Prasad. The CBI had arrested Ashwani Kumar for allegedly injecting minor girls with drugs in November last year. His arrest came after the surrender of Saista Praveen alias Madhu, a close aide of Brajesh Thakur, who is the key accused in the case. (ANI)