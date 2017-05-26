My absence at Sonia's lunch 'misinterpreted': Nitish

[India], May 26 (ANI): After skipping the lunch meet with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday clarified that his absence was being wrongly interpreted as Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav was already representing his party in the meeting.

"I had met Sonia ji in April and already discussed the issues which were discussed this time. This time she invited all the parties for lunch. Former national president of our party Sharad Yadav went for the lunch on behalf of JD (U). There is no such thing that I skipped the lunch. This is mere misinterpretation," Nitish told media here.

Nitish on Friday missed the lunch organized by the Congress President, which was attended by Sharad Yadav. The JD (U) chief, who is scheduled to attend a lunch tomorrow hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the national capital, in the honour of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, said he was looking forward to it. "I will attend Prime Minister Modi lunch as it is being organized in the honour of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth," Nitish said. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth is on a two-day visit to India beginning today. This is Jugnauth's first abroad visit after taking over as the Prime Minister from his father, Anerood Jugnauth in January. (ANI)