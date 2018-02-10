My government focused on development: Raman Singh

[India] Feb. 9 (ANI): Chhattisgharh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Friday said his government is only focused on development.

He made this statement while briefing media about the discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address in the Assembly on Friday evening.

Singh said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power thrice in the state due to its development agenda.

"BJP's government in Chhattisgarh did not come to power in 2003, 2008, 2013 just because the Congress was weak but because development is the BJP's top agenda. If the Congress leaders read the figures that I have presented in the Assembly then they would realize that Chhattisgarh's growth is historic in every field," Singh said.

The Chief Minister said the Congress leaders do not realize that 36 lakh people have been benefitted by Ujjawala Yojna and 11 lakh people by home scheme in the state. He lambasted the Congress and said it has been marginalized in the country due to the hegemony of one family (Gandhi family) in the party. "With 274 members of parliament, government in 19 states; the BJP is the largest party in the country. On the other hand, the Congress is present in only 7 percent of India. The reason for this is the single family rule in the Congress," Singh said. He said that today he did not speak much in the Assembly as the Budget would be presented on Saturday and will speak after that. (ANI)