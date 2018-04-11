My husband is innocent: Unnao rape accused MLA's wife

New Delhi: The wife of rape accused Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Sengar today met Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police OP Singh and handed over a letter to him demanding a Narco test for her husband and the Unnao rape victim.

Sangeeta Sengar met the DGP in Lucknow and pleaded justice for her husband who is accused of raping a girl from Unnao, calling the allegations on Kuldeep Sengar 'baseless' and 'fabricated'.

"My daughters are traumatised. We are being mentally harassed. No evidence has been presented yet, still he (Kuldeep Sengar) is being labelled as rapist," she said.

She added that neither Sengar's brothers nor his supporters beat up the alleged rape victim's father and that he was beaten up by other people. Sangeeta Sengar told India Today that she and her daughters would consume poison if the media trial of rape accsued BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar continued further. The father, who was earlier arrested by the police in a case of assault, died on Monday while he was in judicial custody in Unnao. Sangeeta Sengar, Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar's wife, says her husband is innocent. "If he is proven guilty, the entire family will give up their lives. The way evidences are being hidden, it is not correct, we want justice."