My journey was tough, says CBSE Class 10 differently-abled topper

[India], May 30 (ANI): Anushka Panda, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th Board topper in the differently-abled category has scored 489 marks out of 500.

Talking to ANI, 14-year-old Anushka, who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy said that her journey was tough but her parents always stood by her.

A student of Suncity School Gurugram, Anushka aspires to pursue software engineering in future.

She has scored 97.8 percent. She scored 99 in Mathematics and Hindi, 98 in Science and Social Science and 95 in English.

"CBSE Class 10 differently-abled topper says, "My journey has been really tough, many times I was demotivated but my parents always supported me. I want to pursue software engineering in future," she said. Anushka is also a trained classical singer. The spinal muscular atrophy is a genetic disease that robs people of physical strength by affecting the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, affecting the ability to walk. The CBSE declared its class 10 results yesterday at around 1:30 p.m. (ANI)