My name being used to digress from failures of BJP govt: Robert Vadra

[India], May 8 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, on Wednesday, said he was shocked at how Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to attack him in his rallies, instead of addressing the many issues such as poverty, joblessness in the country.

"I am shocked to hear my name again in your rally. There are glaring issues such as poverty, joblessness, women empowerment etc which are staring right at you, but you chose to talk about me, out of everything else," Vadra said in a post on Facebook.

He also said he had been at the receiving end of "complete harassment" by the Modi government and various government agencies.

"I have been at the receiving end for the last 5 years of complete harassment by your government. Relentless notices from various agencies, courts n tax departments, to simply mentally pressurize me."

"11 times being summoned to depose each of 8 to 11 hours with the Enforcement Directorate, in different parts of the country, Court depositions and related orders, etc but not one allegation has been proven," the post read.

He went on to add that the PM should stop dragging his name into politics to take away attention from its many failures and that he had full faith in the Indian judiciary and its ability to find out the truth.

"I wonder what do you want to achieve by invoking my name, again and again. Simply the nation knows my name is repeatedly used in elections to digress from the failures of your government and their own misdeeds. Please stop these personal attacks on me. By passing such remarks you insult our honourable judicial system. I have full faith in the Indian judiciary and the truth shall prevail," he said.

In an apparent reference to Vadra, the Prime Minister had on Wednesday said at a rally in Haryana that if the NDA government comes back to power, he will put the 'shahenshah' who looted farmers behind bars within the next five years. (ANI)