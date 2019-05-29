Myanmar Air Force visits AFS Jorhat for defence cooperation plan

[India], May 28 (ANI): A team of 14 officers and personnel of Myanmar Air Force (MAF) made a two-day visit to Air Force Station Jorhat from 27 May to 28 May, as a defence cooperation plan between India and Myanmar.

The aim of the visit was to understand the work culture and ethos of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The personnel of MAF were impressed by the work process at Jorhat station and high standard of professionalism displayed by the IAF.

Air Commodore Surindra Kumar Verma and senior officers of the station also interacted with the team. (ANI)