Myanmar migrant arrested in Rajasthan for assuming fake identity

[India], November 11 (ANI): A Myanmar national has been arrested in Rajasthan's Ajmer city for faking his identity and passing off as an Indian, police said on Saturday.

The migrant, holder of United Nation refugee card, was arrested from area around Ajmer Sharief Dargah and had been living in the city for past seven years.

"Man identified Amaanullah is a Myanmar national and has a refugee card. He came via Kolkata in 2009-10. He even acquired an Aadhaar card by submitting forged documents," Manvendra Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dargah police station, told ANI.

The SHO informed that the migrant had got a refugee card made in New Delhi and later shifted to Jammu and Kashmir and took to teaching children there. After staying in Jammu for five months, in March 2010, he shifted to Ajmer, where he had been teaching children in mosques. With time, he acquired other identification proofs and documents that allowed him to pass off as an Indian national, the police said. The accused has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)