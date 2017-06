[India], June 8 (ANI): Guru Shanthappa, a person living in Mysore's Thavarekatte village, has lodged a complaint against village panchayat president Geetha for forcing two municipality workers, Ganesha and Cheluva, to clean a blocked manhole.

Geetha,on recommendation of village development officer Anand, ordered both workers to clean the manhole.

Geetha warned the two workers that she would fire them from their jobs if they refused to do as asked. (ANI)