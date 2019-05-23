N Chandrababu Naidu accepts defeat, says will review after final results

[India], May 23 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accepted his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and said the people's mandate should be respected.

"First of all, in a democracy, after the counting takes place, we should respect the mandate. We will hold a review after the final results are out," Naidu told reporters here.

He also congratulated YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy for securing a clean mandate in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

In the assembly polls, YSR Congress is leading on 135 seats and has won 14 seats while Telugu Desam Party could secure a lead on only 23 seats and has won only two seats till the filing of this story. "I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for their respective win," he said. When asked about the EVMs and VVPATs issue, the TDP chief refused to comment on it. "Thanking all workers who worked for the party, also thanking people who blessed the TDP," he said. In the Lok Sabha elections, YSR Congress secured the lead on 22 seats while Naidu's TDP is leading on only three seats. (ANI)