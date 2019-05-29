N Chandrababu Naidu not to attend Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony

[India], May 29 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and outgoing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided not to attend the swearing-in ceremony of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Instead, a TDP delegation will meet and congratulate Jagan at his Amaravati residence before the swearing-in ceremony. Ganta Srinivas Rao, Acchennaidu and Payyavula Kesav will congratulate the CM designate on behalf of TDP.

YSRCP got a landslide victory both in 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. 22 YSRCP MPs were elected out of 25 parliamentary seats in Andhra Pradesh and they won 151 assembly seats out 175 to achieve landslide majority in the state. (ANI)