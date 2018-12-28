N S Jamwal takes over as IG BSF of Jammu Frontier

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): Inspector General (IG) N S Jamwal on Friday took over the command of Border Security Forces (BSF) for Jammu Frontier. He has succeeded Ram Awtar, IG who has now been posted to BSF Academy Tekanpur.

While taking over the command he said, "I will take forward BSF's commitment of maintaining the sanctity of the borders and will not leave any stone unturned towards maintaining a secure environment to ensure safety and security of border population."

Prior to this appointment, Jamwal had commanded Mizoram and Cachar frontier of the BSF for two years, in the North-East region of India. There he coordinated the operational and logistic support to BSF troops.

He is a 1984 batch Direct Entry BSF cadre officer belonging to Jammu and Kashmir. He has earlier served as an instructor at the Commando Training Centre of BSF in Takenpur. He has also served as Chief Nodal Officer (Intelligence) and Staff Officer to Director General BSF for four years and has also served as a member of International Task Force dealing with bilateral issues pertaining to human trafficking, drugs and narcotics, border management and security. Jamwal is a recipient of President Police Medal for meritorious service and President Police Medal for distinguished service. Besides this, on numerous occasions, the officer has been awarded by Commendation Rolls of Director General BSF. (ANI)