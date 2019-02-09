Naamdaar had to enter politics because of Kaamdaar's work: Smriti Irani takes jibe at Priyanka, Rahul

[India], Feb 9 (ANI): 'Naamdaar' (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) had to enter politics because of the work done by 'kaamdaar' (Rahul Gandhi), Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani said on Saturday. Speaking to ANI on the entry of Priyanka Gandhi into politics, Irani quipped: "Five years back in 2014, we all saw Congress president Rahul Gandhi running from pillar to post in Amethi. Now, Kaamdar's work is such that Naamdar (Priyanka) had to enter. Rahul cannot bring any development in his own constituency, it would be better for him to not show the country any dream of development."

Continuing her tirade against Gandhi scion, Irani stated: "I have heard Rahul speeches at the Parliament. He always says that if you die, I would get you money. He does not talk about empowering the nation.Taking a dig at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra regarding the ongoing investigation in a money laundering case against him, Smriti said: "The Gandhi family has made corruption a 'sanskar.' Such shameless gestures cannot be done by any other person."

Vadra was questioned today for the third time this week by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over allegations of money laundering. (ANI)