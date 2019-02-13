'Naamdaars' neglected Amethi for years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday suggested that Amethi in Uttar Pradesh had faced neglect even though the people of the Lok Sabha constituency had “blindly” trusted the Gandhi family and voted for it repeatedly.

“The people of Amethi have given immense love to the one and all in the 'naamdaar' family of this country. They believed them blindly and have never questioned them,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister was speaking at an event of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) “Youthcon 2019” here on Wednesday.

Citing a media report, he said: “In the same Amethi there is a ‘Dalit Basti’, 10 years back people of the Dalit Basti got houses under the MP Awas with names of naamdaars inscribed on its four walls. But the walls on which the names of naamdaars were etched, no longer exist,” said Modi. He added, “But the houses that are being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) today, are bigger than the previous ones and have toilet, LPG connections and electricity connection also.” He said that his government is committed to give the house to every homeless by 2022. “We are striving for giving the house to every homeless by 2022 and we are moving fast on that,” said Narendra Modi. He admitted that housing projects by the government are not new and such schemes were run in the previous government also but the difference is on the ‘intent’ and the ‘motive’. “Our scheme is not meant for the publicity of any ‘Naamdaar’ and doesn’t strive for making someone’s name immortal. There is no selfishness in schemes of my government,” said Modi adding, that difference in work of the incumbent government and previous regime is of quality, speed and scale. He advised the realtors that the target of their schemes should be neo-middle class. “You have to understand the aspirations of the neo-middle class and work accordingly,” said the Prime Minister. (ANI)