Nadda confident of victory in RS polls

[Chhattisgarh] [India], Mar. 23 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Welfare J.P. Nadda on Thursday said he is confident of his party's victory in the Rajya Sabha polls.

"The election are about to take place. I have come to Chhattisgarh to meet party MLAs on Friday," the minister told ANI.

Nadda said Chhattisgarh was developing rapidly and working well under the leadership of Chief Minister Raman Singh.

Talking about the Centre's Ayushman scheme and its review in the state, the Health Minister said the Centre had approved the scheme to benefit people of the nation.

"This is the single largest health scheme brought by India and at least 50 crore people would get Rs 5 lakh cover under it," he said.(ANI)