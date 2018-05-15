Nadda directs Health Secretary to monitor Varanasi tragedy

[India], May 15 (ANI): After a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi's Cantonment area on Tuesday claiming 18 lives, Union Health and Family Welfare minister JP Nadda directed Health Secretary Preeti Sudan to stay in touch with health officials of Uttar Pradesh.

Health Secretary also spoke to Principal Health Secretary of Uttar Pradesh and offered all help to the victims.

At least 18 bodies have been recovered from debris after the flyover collapsed. The death toll may rise as the rescue operation is still underway.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said that three-member committee will investigate the incident. "Seven NDRF teams are on the spot. As per current information, 16 people died and 6 are under treatment. All trapped vehicles have been taken out. Final figures are awaited," he told ANI. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed grief over the incident and said that culprits will not be spared. "This is a very unfortunate incident and I'm deeply saddened by it. I'm going to meet the injured in the hospital. Culprits will not be spared. We will set up a committee to look into the matter," he added. Meanwhile, KR Sudan, the project manager of the flyover said that the reason of incident could not be ascertained till the investigation is done. "I cannot tell the reason of this incident till the investigation is done. Cranes are still coming, rescue operations are still underway," he told ANI. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the family of people, killed in the incident. He also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the injured people, adding that a committee has been formed to look into the incident. Speaking to ANI, Adityanath said, "I express grief over the incident, my condolence with the affected families. I have sent Deputy Chief Minister (Keshav Prasad Maurya) and minister Neelkanth Tiwari to the spot. We have formed a committee to look into the incident. The report will come in 48 hours." (ANI)