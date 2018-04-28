Nadda directs states to enhance preparedness against vector-borne diseases

[India], April 28 (ANI): With the monsoon season inching closer, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda directed all states to be well prepared by May end to tackle vector-borne diseases.

"A discussion was held with ministers from 20 states on vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and so on. We discussed preparedness of dealing with these diseases as the rainy season is approaching. They have been told that everything should be ready by May-end," he told reporters here.

Earlier, the Health Minister in a meeting with his state ministers had directed officials to launch aggressive campaigns to enhance awareness on prevention and control of the aforementioned diseases before the onset of the monsoon season.

Nadda had also urged officials and nodal officers to visit kala-azar endemic states of Jharkhand and Bihar immediately and draft a report on the present situation in these regions within a week's time. Diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya have been increasingly reported in the country, after which campaigns have been taken out across the country, including in the national capital and surrounding areas. Furthermore, many guidelines have been issued in the recent past on this matter. In February, the Delhi High Court rapped the Delhi Government and the civic authorities over the spread of dengue and chikungunya in the national capital and adjoining areas. Prior to this, the court had come down heavily on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for failing to clear garbage in unauthorised colonies, and also questioned the state government on the issue of rampant regularisation of such colonies that is making the job of municipal corporations harder. (ANI)