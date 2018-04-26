Nadda examines measures for prevention, control of vector-borne diseases

[India], April 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Welfare J.P. Nadda examined the measures taken towards preparedness, prevention, and control of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya in the country.

The same was done during a meeting called by Nadda of health ministers of all states regarding the situation of cases of dengue and swine flu.

During the meeting, Nadda directed officials to launch aggressive campaigns to enhance awareness on prevention and control of the aforementioned diseases before the onset of the monsoon season.

The minister is reportedly undertaking talks with health ministers of the endemic states to ensure that they are prepared with all the necessary medicines and kits. Nadda also urged officials and nodal officers to visit kala-azar endemic states of Jharkhand and Bihar immediately and draft a report on the present situation in these regions within a week's time. Diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya have been increasingly reported in the country, after which campaigns have been taken out across the country, including in the national capital and surrounding areas. Furthermore, many guidelines have been issued in the recent past on this matter. In February, the Delhi High Court rapped the Delhi Government and the civic authorities over the spread of dengue and chikungunya in the national capital and adjoining areas. Prior to this, the court had come down heavily on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for failing to clear garbage in unauthorised colonies, and also questioned the state government on the issue of rampant regularisation of such colonies that is making the job of municipal corporations harder. The High Court had suggested that the process of garbage collection be streamlined, adding that biometric attendance of the 'safai karamcharis' be taken at least three to four times a day. (ANI)