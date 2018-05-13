Nadda reviews preparedness to prevent vector-borne diseases in Delhi

[India], May 13 (ANI): With the monsoon season less than two months away, Union Minister for Health and Welfare J.P. Nadda chaired a meeting to review the preparedness of concerned agencies to prevent and manage vector-borne diseases in Delhi.

During the meeting, Nadda directed the officials to conduct supervisory visits to hospitals in the national capital for assessing the situation and preparedness.

Nadda said, "Vector-borne diseases arises after the rainy season and so in today's meeting our major point of discussion was on our preparedness to deal with it."

He also ordered the officials that there should be no shortage of diagnostic kits, drugs, testing labs, manpower and funds at the time of need. Last month, Nadda had directed all states to be prepared by May end to tackle vector-borne diseases. Earlier also, the health minister in a meeting directed officials to launch aggressive campaigns to enhance awareness on the prevention and control of the aforementioned diseases before the onset of the monsoon season. Diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya have been increasingly reported in the country, after which campaigns have been taken out across the country, including in the national capital and surrounding areas. Furthermore, many guidelines have been issued in the recent past on this matter. (ANI)