Nagaland: 2 Assam Rifles personnel killed, 4 injured in encounter

[India] May 25 (ANI): Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed while four others were injured on Saturday in an encounter with terrorists.

The terrorists ambushed a convoy of Assam Rifles at around 1 pm today in Mon district along the Indo-Myanmar border. The convoy encountered an IED blast followed by small arms firing. However, no injury was reported due to the IED blast.

Kohima-based defence spokesperson Col Chiranjit Konwer said, "Two Assam Rifles jawans were killed while four others were injured in an ambush by terrorists in Nagaland, today."

Efforts are on to locate the group behind the incident. (ANI)