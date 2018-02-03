Nagaland Assembly Elections: BJP releases list of 20 candidates

[India], Feb. 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a list of 20 candidates for the ensuing General Election to the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

The list of 20 BJP candidates with their constituencies includes Tovihoto Ayemi from Dimapur 1, N Jacob Zhimomi from Ghaspani 1, Sukhato A Sema from Pughoboto constituency among others.

The BJP has selected a woman candidate Rakhila to contest from Tuensang Sadar II Assembly constituency. Rakhila contested 2013 Assembly election on BJP ticket from the same constituency.

Polling in Tripura will take place on February 18 and Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27. The results for all the three northeastern states will be declared on March 3. The terms of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura assemblies will end on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively. All the three states have 60 seats each. (ANI)