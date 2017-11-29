Nagaland CM inaugurates new state guest house in Delhi

[India], Nov 28 (ANI): Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang and several state dignitaries inaugurated the much awaited 43-room Nagaland State Guest House at R K Puram in New Delhi earlier this week.

The construction of the new state guest house fulfills a long awaited dream of the people of the state. The new guest house will act as a safe haven for visitors from the state.

Chief Minister Zelaing said, "My sense of happiness is evidence from the fact that the inauguration of it marks the fulfillment of a long awaited dream of the people to have a new state guest house."

He said that it was a long felt aspiration to provide affordable accommodations to students, patients, visitors and for touring state government officials to the national capital.

"I am sure the stress and pain the Nagaland House officials and staffs had to undergo, during the past one decade in providing proper accommodation to visitors from Nagaland will be a thing of the past," he stated.

Zeliang further added that to have a good state guest house in the national capital is not only for providing a safe haven for visitors from the state but more importantly it also goes to serve the manifold purposes for the people of Nagaland. It represent the state as would an Embassy to a foreign mission and is truly a multipurpose premise representing a mini Nagaland.

"It is a Home Away from Home where it will serve as a nerve centre for social and cultural activities of our people. We will also use it as a prayer and worship place in the capital city", he stated.

It is worth mentioning that the project was envisaged and sanctioned in March 2007, but the actual construction could commence only in October 2010 after securing fund from HUDCO and obtaining obligatory clearance from authorities like the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD), BSES, Delhi Jal Board, etc.

When asked about the settlement of the long standing demand of the Naga Peace Accord, Zeliang told to ANI, "Hopefully we have been waiting and expecting that something will come out before Christmas or even before election to be held next year".

Commenting on the creation of seven new districts in Manipur which has been opposed by the United Naga Council for two districts, Zeliang said, "Hopefully they will arrive to some kind of conclusion. In some districts yet because of demarcation, wrongfully they have demarcated. Some corrective measures are taking place already. The tripartite talks held will definitely come out with a permanent solution".

The new state guest house has an approximate total plinth area of 4039 square meters, 43 rooms with well-designed suites, guest rooms, conference room, dining hall, dormitory for boys and girls etc.

The newly inaugurated building was constructed by M/s Confoss Constructions, while the architectural designs were devised by M/s DK & Associates,Architects. (ANI)