Nagaland Election 2018: BJP wins 11 seats, holds key to form Govt.

[India], Mar 04 (ANI): In the final result of the Nagaland Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 11 seats, while Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) 16, National Development Front (NDF) 27 and others four seats.

Seems like, the alliance between NDPP and BJP look set to form the next government in Nagaland, which is the home to India's oldest insurgency.

Meanwhile, former Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio stated, "We have two topmost priorities. First is the Naga political issue, we should bring solution as early as possible because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very concerned and an agreement will be signed on Aug 10".

"Second is the development aspect, infrastructure and railways," Rio added. NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio, a former three-time chief minister, has already been declared elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat. Former Nagaland Chief Minister's statement comes after the BJP had parted ways with the NPF just ahead of the polls and joined hands with the newly launched NDPP, also an old Naga People's Front hand. BJP leader Ram Madhav said that the party will form the government with its partner NDPP. Yesterday, the Nagaland faction of the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) announced its decision to support the BJP in the formation of a stable government in the state. The party stated that the decision was taken after a serious consideration of the current verdict of the declared results of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections, and also to safeguard the interest of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Delhi. Tongpang Ozukum, an independent candidate also submitted his letter of support to the BJP here. A neck and neck fight was on in Nagaland between NPF and BJP-NDPP alliance. The NFP has been in power in the state since 2003 except for a three-month-long break during the President's Rule in 2008. The BJP and the NDPP had contested in 20 and 40 seats, respectively. The Congress, which has given three chief ministers to Nagaland since the state's inception in 1963, contested only in 18 seats. Though filing of nominations started on January 31, the first batch of 22 contestants filed their papers only on February 5, the penultimate day for filing of nominations. There was a heavy rush of nominees to file the nomination papers on the last day, February 7, and finally after scrutiny and withdrawal, 227 candidates were in the fray for the state polls. (ANI)