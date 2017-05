As many as five persons were injured after a grenade that was lobbed at a chemist shop blasted here on Monday.

The incident was reported at Nyamo Lotha Road around 7.20 p.m.

According to sources, a few customers had come to the chemist to buy medicines, when miscreants hurled a grenade at the shop.

Two of them sustained minor injuries, while one of them was fatally injured.

An investigation regarding this matter is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)