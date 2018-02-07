Nagaland Poll: 231 candidates file nomination

[India], Feb. 7 (ANI): A total of 231 candidates on Wednesday filed nomination for election to the 13th Nagaland assembly.

It was the last date to file nominations today.

Nagaland will go to polls on February 27 along with Meghalaya and result for the same will be declared on March 3 along with Tripura.

On February 3, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of 20 candidates.

The terms of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura assemblies will end on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively. All the three states have 60 seats each. (ANI)