Nagaland Polls: Nomination of 227 candidates cleared

[India], Feb 9 (ANI): Nomination papers of 227 candidates for the13th Nagaland Assembly Election were cleared in the scrutiny of papers carried out across the state on Thursday.

According to an official release issued by Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nagaland, N. Moa Aier, a total of 257 candidates had filed nomination papers, of which 227 candidates were found valid, 29 were found invalid.

The scrutiny of one candidate from Suruhoto constituency will be conducted on Saturday.

The 60-member assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 27, while the results are to be declared on March 3. (ANI)