Nagaland polls: Seven valid candidates withdraw candidature

[India], Feb 9 (ANI): Seven valid candidates about to contest the Nagaland Assembly election withdrew their candidature on Friday.

Out of the seven candidates, six were Independent candidates while one represented the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the scrutiny of 257 nomination papers on Thursday, 227 candidates were found valid.

After the withdrawal of the seven candidates, 220 valid candidates are now left to contest the election.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 12, 2018.

The 60-member assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 27, while the results are to be declared on March 3. (ANI)