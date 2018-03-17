Nagar Nigam meeting turns violent in Meerut

[India], Mar. 17(ANI): Councillors of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) clashed during a council meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city on Saturday.

The municipal council meeting was called to discuss the budget and some other pressing issues but instead, it turned into a battleground between the councillors of the two parties.

The ruckus also forced Mayor Sunita Verma of the BSP to leave the meeting.

One of the independent councillors took off his shirt and sat down on the floor of the house.

"The people are desperate for development, and twice this meeting has been called to discuss the budget but someone always creates a ruckus. What are we supposed to tell the people?" he said. He said, "the councillors do all this only to get their names in the newspaper and play politics." But as soon as the meeting started the BJP and BSP councillors began arguing over the issues. Soon the situation got out of hand and scuffles broke out. Police had to intervene and no discussion could be held on the budget. (ANI)