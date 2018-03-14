Nagendra Pratap dedicates bypoll win to SP, BSP, Phulpur people

[Uttar Pradesh] [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel, who on Wednesday won the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat, dedicated his victory to the people of the constituency, party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

Patel won by 59,613 votes in Phulpur -- seat vacated by state Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Thanking Mayawati for the win, Patel said 'Behenji' supported him.

He also said all the "parties of one ideology joined hands in securing the SP's victory" in the by-elections necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Maurya vacated their Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats, respectively, to form a government in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP had last year in Uttar Pradesh Assembly election secured a comfortable majority against the Congress and SP alliance. The Chief Minister had termed the bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur a "verdict for 2019 general elections". (ANI)