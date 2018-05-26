Nagrota terror attack accused arrested

[India], May 26 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested 2016 Nagrota terrorist attack accused.

The accused, Syed Muneer -Ul-Hassan Qadri is identified as a resident of Kupwara district.

Preliminary interrogation of the arrested accused revealed that the attack was carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, a banned terror group, in furtherance of a well-planned conspiracy from Pakistan.

He also revealed that he along with other valley based JeM operatives were in touch with the JeM leadership in Pakistan and had received a freshly infiltrated group of three Pakistani terrorists from the Samba sector a day before the attack. They subsequently stayed at a hotel in Jammu and then left the attackers at Nagrota outside the army camp late at night and proceeded to the Kashmir valley.

The terrorist attack at the Army camp at Nagrota occurred on November 29, 2016, in which seven army personnel died and three others were injured. Three Pakistani terrorists were killed in the operation and a huge quantity of firearms, ammunition, explosives and other articles were recovered from the slain terrorists. (ANI)