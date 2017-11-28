Nahargarh Fort case probe in advance stage: Rajasthan police

[India] Nov. 28 (ANI): The Director General of Police (DGP) of state on Tuesday said probe has reached advanced stage in Nahargarh Fort suicide case.

Talking to ANI, DGP Ajit Singh said, "It's a complicated case, we are investigating all the angles. We are examining CCTV footage. The handwriting and the surface on which the notes were written were not normal. However, probe has reached advanced stage."

Body of Chetan Saini, a 40-year-old local resident, who ran a jewellery and handicrafts business from home, was found hanging in the fort on Friday. A message written in Hindi on a rock nearby suggested the death was linked to the row over the Bollywood movie Padmavati.

"We don't just hang effigies. Padmavati," said the message. Brother of deceased, Ram Ratan Saini, on Saturday said, "My brother cannot commit suicide. It appears to be a murder. We will demand an investigation into the death. He has nothing to do with it threat note written on rock". The period drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from Shree Rajput Karni Sena for allegedly tampering with historical facts. Padmavati has been facing controversy since Sanjay Leela Bhansali started shooting the film earlier this year. The director was roughed up by the Shree Rajput Karni Sena members in Jaipur and the film's sets were vandalised. The epicenter of protests is Rajasthan. The Karni Sena activists have upped the ante against Padmavati by staging protests in various parts of the country, covering Bangalore in the South as well. (ANI)